Constable quarantined in Jalna tests negative for coronavirus

A police constable who was suspected of having contracted the coronavirus and was admitted to isolation ward at the District Hospital at Jalna has tested negative for the infection, an official said. The constable, who is a resident of Watur in Partur tehsil, had complained of cough and fever after returning from Mumbai where he is posted.

He had come in contact with an Israeli security personnel while on duty in Mumbai, he had told doctors. However, the lab report which came on Friday evening said he had no coronavirus, a district official said.

Meanwhile, authorities said that contrary to a rumour on social media, no coronavirus patient hailing from Kharpudi village near here has been been detected, or being treated. Action will be taken against those who spread such rumours, a police statement warned..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.