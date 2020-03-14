No new cases, 10 Covid-19 patients stable: Pune official

There were no new positive cases of novel coronavirus here in the past 24 hours and the 10 Covid- 19 patients are stable, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, the reports of 23 people whose samples were sent for testing for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus has returned negative, Mhaisekar added.

He said 5,945 people who arrived at Pune airport from foreign destinations since February 15 have been tracked, and some of them are from Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts. "Necessary instruction have been given to the respective collectors of these districts. As per new guidelines of the Centre, passengers coming from foreign destinations will be categorised as A, B and C on the basis of their symptoms and country," he informed.

He added that as far as screening in containment zones was concerned, 11,580 households were surveyed and over 35,000 people screened medically so far. Stressing on "social distancing", Mhaisekar asked students to not roam around unnecessarily during thisperiod, adding that the administration was seeking information about foreign students, employees of companies who had gone to on- site locations.

"The Osho commune in the city has been asked to report if any foreign nationals have come to the ashram in the last one month," he said. With the wedding season approaching, Mhaisekar asked people to keep these functions low key, adding that mass weddings were being discouraged.

Educational institutions have been asked to maintain 'one bench distance' between students while conducting exams, he said. Mhaisekar said masks and hand sanitisers have been brought under the Essential Commodities Act, and teams have been formed to keep a check on offences like selling them at inflated prices, selling substandard products and hoarding.

"Yesterday, we registered a case against three people for selling substandard sanitisers. They have been arrested," he informed..

