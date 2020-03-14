Himachal CM blames previous Cong govt for state's 'deteriorated' economy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday said the previous Congress government was responsible for the "deteriorated economic condition" of the state, following which the opposition members staged a walk out from the Assembly in protest. During a discussion on the budget, tabled in the Assembly on March 6, the chief minister said the previous Congress government took nearly three times loan during 2012-17 as compared to that of PK Dhumal led BJP government from 2007-12.

He said the previous BJP government had taken a total loan of Rs 7,465 crores from 2007-12, whereas Virbhadra Singh led previous Congress government borrowed Rs 19,195 crores from 2012-17. Thakur said when his government came to power on December 27, 2017, the state was under a debt of Rs 48,000 crore.

The CM said in 2018-19 his government had borrowed Rs 1,617 crore less than the permissible limit despite approval by the centre. He said an amount of Rs 6,442 crore is still required for repayment of loan interest by March 31, 2020. The CM further said global slowdown had also adversely affected the state's economy.

The Congress legislators had asked CM to provide data of the debt taken by his government and the current total debt burden on the state. Expressing dissatisfaction over the chief minister's reply, they walked out from the Assembly.

Speaker Vipin Parmar later adjourned the Assembly till 11 am on March 23..

