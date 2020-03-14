Maha: schools, colleges in urban areas closed till Mar 31

The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued a circular asking all schools and colleges in the state's urban areas to remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus outbreak. A circular issued by the government said all schools and colleges in the jurisdiction of municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats will remain closed till month-end.

Examinations of class X and XII as well as universities will take place as per the schedule, the circular said. The announcement was also made in the state Assembly.

On Friday the government had ordered closure of educational institutions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Through another circular, the government ordered officials not to give permission, till further notice, for social, cultural, political, religious and sports programmes.

Maharashtra has so far reported 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus..

