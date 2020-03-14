Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avoid going to crowded places: Haryana CM advises people on coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 20:10 IST
Avoid going to crowded places: Haryana CM advises people on coronavirus outbreak
Khattar also said that a state-level helpline has been set up beside a help desk at the district level where people can seek information related to COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday advised people to avoid going to crowded places and urged them to wear a mask if they have to go out, assuring them that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Khattar also said that a state-level helpline has been set up beside a help desk at the district level where people can seek information related to COVID-19.

"My dear people of Haryana, you are aware that WHO has declared coronavirus a pandemic. This is also knocking at India's doors. I appeal to you to neither be scared of this virus nor get panicked," Khattar said in a video message that he posted on his Twitter handle. If anyone has symptoms of fever, sneezing, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, etc. they should get it examined in a government hospital. We have not authorized any private laboratory for testing symptoms of coronavirus, he said.

Urging people to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infection, the chief minister said, "Maintaining hygiene is very important. People should cover their mouths and nose with a handkerchief while sneezing, wash their hands, avoid going to crowded places and if one has to go then wear a mask." "I want to assure the people of the state that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of infection and we are committed towards your good health," he said. He also mentioned that there is no positive case of COVID-19 so far in Haryana.

Regarding the helpline, he said, "We have established a state-level helpline desk at 8558893911 in addition to a district-level helpline desk at 108. People can contact these numbers to seek information related to coronavirus." Meanwhile, Khattar posted pictures on Twitter where he is seen enjoying a camel ride at a livestock exhibition in Karnal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Avoid going to crowded places: Haryana CM advises people on coronavirus outbreak

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday advised people to avoid going to crowded places and urged them to wear a mask if they have to go out, assuring them that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of ...

Jordan tightens lockdown to combat coronavirus

Jordan said it would stop all incoming and outgoing passenger flights into the country from Tuesday as it tightens border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus. Announcing the move on Saturday, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said univers...

Samajwadi Party to organise cycle yatra at tehsil level in UP on March 23

The Samajwadi Party held its national executive meeting on Saturday and decided to organize cycle yatra at the tehsil level on March 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Party spokesperson Rajen...

Reports: Rangers sign 2018 first-rounder Miller

The New York Rangers signed 2018 first-round pick KAndre Miller to a three-year, entry-level contract, multiple outlets reported. Terms were not disclosed.The 20-year-old defenseman finished his 2019-20 sophomore season at Wisconsin with se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020