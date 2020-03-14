Avoid going to crowded places: Haryana CM advises people on coronavirus outbreak

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday advised people to avoid going to crowded places and urged them to wear a mask if they have to go out, assuring them that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Khattar also said that a state-level helpline has been set up beside a help desk at the district level where people can seek information related to COVID-19.

"My dear people of Haryana, you are aware that WHO has declared coronavirus a pandemic. This is also knocking at India's doors. I appeal to you to neither be scared of this virus nor get panicked," Khattar said in a video message that he posted on his Twitter handle. If anyone has symptoms of fever, sneezing, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, etc. they should get it examined in a government hospital. We have not authorized any private laboratory for testing symptoms of coronavirus, he said.

Urging people to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infection, the chief minister said, "Maintaining hygiene is very important. People should cover their mouths and nose with a handkerchief while sneezing, wash their hands, avoid going to crowded places and if one has to go then wear a mask." "I want to assure the people of the state that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of infection and we are committed towards your good health," he said. He also mentioned that there is no positive case of COVID-19 so far in Haryana.

Regarding the helpline, he said, "We have established a state-level helpline desk at 8558893911 in addition to a district-level helpline desk at 108. People can contact these numbers to seek information related to coronavirus." Meanwhile, Khattar posted pictures on Twitter where he is seen enjoying a camel ride at a livestock exhibition in Karnal.

