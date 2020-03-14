Medium and low danger avalanche warning issued in J&K, Ladakh

Authorities on Saturday issued a medium and a low danger avalanche warning for high altitude areas of various districts of the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, an official said. The medium danger avalanche warning has been issued for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region and Kupwara and Bandipora districts of north Kashmir besides Kargil district in Ladakh, Director of Disaster Management, Jammu and Kashmir, Aamir Ali said.

He said there is also a threat of low danger avalanche in Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts. People residing in the high altitude areas have been directed to take precautionary measures while moving in the avalanche-prone areas, the official said.

The upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil in Ladakh experienced moderate to heavy snowfall over the past two days, while the plains were lashed by rains resulting in considerable drop in temperatures..

