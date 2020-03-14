Maharashtra govt plans 500km Konkan expressway
The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a 500-kilometer greenfield expressway along the state's Konkan coast
Public Undertakings Minister Eknath Shinde told the Assembly the expressway will link Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts
"The expressway will begin from Chirle in Raigad. It will boost tourism and give a boost to farm items like Alphonso mango, cashew coconut. The MSRDC has been asked to prepare a feasibility report," he said.
