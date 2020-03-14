Maratha youth call off 47-day stir after Maha govt assurance

A section of Maratha youth,protesting against delay in appointments despite clearingvarious government department examinations three years ago, onSaturday called off their 47-day stir after the governmentassured to look into the demands

A delegation of Maharashtra ministers Eknath Shindeand Vijay Wadettiwar met the protesting youth at Azad Maidanhere along with MLC Vinayak Mete and assured them of a meetingwithin eight days to address the demand, a statement said

Mete had raised the issue in the state LegislativeCouncil following which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hadassured that the demand raised by the youth will not beignored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.