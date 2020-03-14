Sonowal review coronavirus situation in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reviewed the situation following the outbreak of novel coronavirus. Sonowal stressed on measures taken at the state's airports to screen passengers, an official release said.

The chief minister also discussed the steps taken by various states in the country, where coronavirus cases have been reported. Sonowal said though no coronavirus case has been detected in the state so far, care and precaution should be taken to ensure that the state remains free from the COVID-19 disease.

He also asked the health department to generate mass awareness and encourage people to adopt personal hygiene as a preventive measure.

