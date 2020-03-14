Corona scare: Science City, BITM to be closed from March

Science City, Kolkata and Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) will be closed from March 15 due to the evolving situation over the spread of novel coronavirus, both the organisations said in separate statements on Saturday. A statement by Science City, which is a unit of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), said it will remain closed for the visitors from March 15 to March 31 or until further notice, in the public interest.

The statement said the decision was made "in view of the evolving situation on the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID 2019), which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and following the advice of the Health Ministry of the Government of India". One of the city's most visited tourist attractions engaged in popularizing science among the general public and students for the past 36 years, the Science City, witnesses over a million footfalls every year.

"We will remain closed for the visitors from March 15 to March 31st, 2020 or until further notice in the public interest, BITM said in a similar statement. BITM, which is the first scientific and industrial museum in India and also a unit under NCSM, is also one of the prime attractions of Kolkata attracting students and people.

