Man attempts suicide at Kolkata Metro station

An unidentified man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of an approaching train at Rabindra Sarobar metro station here on Sunday morning, a Metro official said. The man was admitted to a state-run hospital with injuries, a police officer said.

He jumped in front of a Dumdum-bound metro rake at 10.35 am, the Metro official said. Metro services were hampered till 11.18 am due to the incident, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

