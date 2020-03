BRIEF-Saudi Aramco FY Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * FY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 330.69 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 416.52 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.106 TRILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.194 TRILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO * 2019 NET INCOME OF $88.2 BILLION

* FY NET INCOME DECREASE WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER CRUDE OIL PRICES AND PRODUCTION VOLUMES * 2019 FREE CASH FLOW WAS $78.3 BILLION

* FY NET INCOME DECREASE WAS ALSO DUE TO DECLINING REFINING AND CHEMICAL MARGINS * GEARING RATIOOF -0.2% AT YEAR-END 2019, DEMONSTRATING PRUDENT FINANCIAL FRAMEWORK

* FY NET INCOME DECREASE WAS ALSO DUE TO SAR 6.00 BILLION ($1.60 BILLION) IMPAIRMENT ASSOCIATED WITH SADARA CHEMICAL COMPANY * REDUCING 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE IN RESPONSE TO CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

* UPSTREAM OIL PRODUCTION REMAINS AMONG WORLD’S LEAST CARBON INTENSIVE * 2019 HYDROCARBON RESERVES UNDER THE CONCESSION AGREEMENT WERE 258.6 BILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT (BOE), COMPARED TO 256.9 BILLION BOE IN 2018

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2019 WAS $32.8 BILLION, COMPARED TO $35.1 BILLION IN 2018 * EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2020 TO BE BETWEEN $25 BILLION AND $30 BILLIONIN LIGHT OF CURRENTMARKET CONDITIONS AND RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR 2021 AND BEYOND IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW * 2019 AVERAGE TOTAL HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION OF 13.2 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY OF OIL EQUIVALENT

* CEO AMIN H. NASSER, SAYS HAVE TAKEN STEPS TO RATIONALIZE OUR PLANNED 2020 CAPITAL SPENDING FOLLOWING COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

