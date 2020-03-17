Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Parab promises action against overcharging bus operators

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-03-2020 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-03-2020 23:47 IST
Maha: Parab promises action against overcharging bus operators

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab asked his department officials to take action against private bus operators who are charging inflated rates from passengers travelling to their native places due to the coronavirus scare. He also asked Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to operate more buses for such passengers, said a government release.

The minister has asked MSRTC to provide sanitisers to conductors for use by passengers, and also ordered that crowded bus stations be disinfected two times a day, it added. The state transport undertaking has also been told to provide masks to its staffers in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the release informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: FIR over advt of `coronavirus-curing' mattress

A case was registered on Wednesday against the owner of a furniture shop at Bhiwandi in Thane district for issuing a misleading advertisement which claimed that mattresses sold at his shop cure the coronavirus. The accused, whose name was n...

Army steps in to help hospitals in east France fight coronavirus

Frances army transferred six patients in critical condition due to coronavirus to a military facility on Wednesday as it sought to ease the strain on hospitals in the east of the country that are struggling to cope with the spiralling numbe...

J&K budget presented in Parliament nothing new but jugglery of figures: CPI(M)

A day after the Centre presented a Rs 1 lakh crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir for 2020-21, senior CPI M leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said it is nothing new but jugglery of figures. Sharply reacting to the Centres proposal ...

Ukraine imposes state of emergency in capital Kiev region over coronavirus

Ukraines government on Wednesday imposed a state of emergency in the capital Kiev region to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised cabinet meeting.Ukraine has fourteen confirmed coronavirus c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020