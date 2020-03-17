Maha: Parab promises action against overcharging bus operators

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab asked his department officials to take action against private bus operators who are charging inflated rates from passengers travelling to their native places due to the coronavirus scare. He also asked Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to operate more buses for such passengers, said a government release.

The minister has asked MSRTC to provide sanitisers to conductors for use by passengers, and also ordered that crowded bus stations be disinfected two times a day, it added. The state transport undertaking has also been told to provide masks to its staffers in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the release informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.