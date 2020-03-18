Pune woman tests positive for COVID-19;Maha count climbs to 42
A 28-year-old woman from Pune witha travel history to France and the Netherlands has testedpositive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday
With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtrahas gone up to 42
Confirming the case, District Collector, Naval KishoreRam said, "The woman returned India on March 15. She wasadmitted to hospitalhere on March 17".
