Pune woman tests positive for COVID-19;Maha count climbs to 42

A 28-year-old woman from Pune witha travel history to France and the Netherlands has testedpositive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtrahas gone up to 42

Confirming the case, District Collector, Naval KishoreRam said, "The woman returned India on March 15. She wasadmitted to hospitalhere on March 17".

