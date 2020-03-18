Five killed as car collides with dumper in Rajasthan

Five persons were killed when their car collided with a dumper in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred on Jaipur road in Rupangarh town. The victims were heading towards Haryana, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Sharma, Amit, Surendra, Manoj and Sandeep Poonia, all aged around 30-32 years. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and their family members informed, the police added.

