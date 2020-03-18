Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM calls emergency cabinet meet on coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 11:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 11:47 IST
Karnataka CM calls emergency cabinet meet on coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediuyurappa on Wednesday called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and indicated the lock- down in the state will continue. "I have called an emergency cabinet meeting this afternoon; Speaker (of legislative assembly) has also called a meeting. We will discuss and will take what more stringent measures that needs to be taken," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Yediyurappa said, "...we need to take more stringent measures, when the US President has recommended avoiding gatherings ofmore than 10 people in his country. We will discuss in the cabinet and take all necessary measures." Responding to a question on whether the lock-down in the state would continue, the Chief Minister said, "most probably it will continue." The State government had on March 13 leapt into action announcing lock-down of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week. Instructions were also given to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, fairs, marriages, sports and engagement events and birthday parties state-wide for a week from Saturday.

While, schools and colleges remained shut, IT professionals and other professionals working in air- conditioned places were advised to work from home. Till Tuesday evening, 11 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka, including one death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PCB awaiting COVID-19 test results of around 100 people after suspension of PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday said around 100 people, including players, associated with the now-suspended Pakistan Super League have undergone COVID-19 tests. PSL was postponed on Tuesday after the countrys Cricket Board revealed...

Vodafone data traffic surges 50% due to coronavirus

Vodafone, the worlds second largest mobile operator, said the coronavirus crisis was causing data traffic on its networks to surge, with demand already rising 50 in some markets.The British company, which announced a plan on Wednesday to ma...

Kremlin denies EU allegations Russia is feeding coronavirus disinformation campaign

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied allegations made in a European Union document it was driving a Russian media disinformation campaign designed to worsen the impact of the coronavirus in the West. The EU document, seen by Reuters, alleged a s...

CRPF jawan in Chhattisgarh tests negative for coronavirus

A CRPF jawan deployed in Chhattisgarh, who showed coronavirus-like symptoms after visiting a hospital in Kerala, has tested negative for the contagious disease, officials said on Wednesday. His samples were collected last week after he r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020