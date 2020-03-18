Army officer attached to College of Military Engineering in Pune asked to self-quarantine
An Army officer attached to the College of Military Engineering in Pune has been asked to self-quarantine after he showed symptoms of flu, sources said on Wednesday. The wife of another officer at the institute has also been asked to self-quarantine. Both of them are yet to be tested for coronavirus, they said.
Officials said that as a precautionary measure, at some places officers are being quarantined after returning from leave while at other locations body temperature is being checked to see whether they are have any symptom of infection. The Army has already asked its officers to avoid non-urgent travel to contain spread of coronavirus infection within the forces. In the first case of the coronavirus in the Indian Army, a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for the infection in Leh, Army sources said on Wednesday as the the total number of cases in India rose to 147.
