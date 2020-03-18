TDP member flays hike in excise duty on petrol, diesel

The issue of hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel was raised in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, with a TDP member saying it was unfair to deny consumers the benefit of falling international prices. The government had last week raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each to mop up gains arising out of falling international oil prices.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, K Ravindra Kumar (TDP) said international crude oil price was USD 65 per barrel in December 2019 and USD 59 in February. This has now fallen to USD 32 per barrel but instead of allowing the benefit of this slump by way of a reduction in retail pump prices, the government raised excise duty. "It is not fair on part of the government to deny consumers the benefit of fall in crude oil prices," he said demanding a reduction in petrol and diesel prices in step with international rates.

Mohd Nadimul Haque (TMC) demanded government action to check tour operators fleecing stranded Indians abroad on the promise of bringing them back to India despite there being a travel ban in countries such as Saudi Arabia. Shwait Malik of the BJP raised the issue of 24 lakh patients dying every year due to kidney failure and wanted guidelines for organ donation to be relaxed to allow relatives such as uncles and cousins to donate kidney.

While Banda Prakash (TRS) sought a policy for orphans to define their rights, Prasanna Acharya (BJD) asked the government to define orphans. Kahkashan Perween (JD-U) demanded beefing up of facilities at AIIMS, Patna to provide proper treatment.

