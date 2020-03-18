Fire breaks out in under-construction building; doused
A fire occurred on Wednesday at an under-construction building on the D Y Patil campus in Navi Mumbai, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident since the building was unoccupied.
The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said. The blaze was doused within 30 minutes by Fire Brigade personnel, he added.
