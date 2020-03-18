Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out in under-construction building; doused

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:15 IST
Fire breaks out in under-construction building; doused
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fire occurred on Wednesday at an under-construction building on the D Y Patil campus in Navi Mumbai, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident since the building was unoccupied.

The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said. The blaze was doused within 30 minutes by Fire Brigade personnel, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka to earmark Rs 200 crore to contain COVID-19 spread

The Karnataka cabinet has decided to earmark Rs 200 crore to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. The restrictions that have been imposed in the state for a week from March 14 have bee...

Coronavirus: ADB announces USD 6.5 bn package for developing member countries

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Wednesday announced a USD 6.5 billion package for its developing member countries to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The initial package has been announced to address the immediate needs of developing membe...

No 'ideal' solution for virus-threatened Tokyo Olympics - IOC

The International Olympic Committee acknowledged Wednesday there was no ideal solution to staging this summers Tokyo Olympics as the deadly coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional so...

At Saudi music festival, Iran rivalry takes the stage

Exile Iranian musicians critical of religious hardliners in Tehran converged this month to perform in the most unlikely locale Saudi Arabia. Taking place amid heightened tensions between the regional enemies, the event was promoted as cultu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020