Fire breaks out in under-construction building; doused

A fire occurred on Wednesday at an under-construction building on the D Y Patil campus in Navi Mumbai, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident since the building was unoccupied.

The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said. The blaze was doused within 30 minutes by Fire Brigade personnel, he added.

