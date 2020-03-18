Left Menu
Manhunt launched for suspect after killing warrant officer

A 17-year-old female rape victim had presented to the Thohoyandou Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCS) unit where Mudau was working. 

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has launched an extensive manhunt for a suspect, following the brutal killing of 52-year-old Warrant Officer Thinandavha Stanley Mudau, on Sunday.

The victim, who is a foreign national, reportedly told Mudau that she had been raped by her relative, Simon Matakura, who is also a foreign national.

It is reported that Mudau decided to take the victim to the police station so that she can open a case. However, Mudau decided to go to the suspect's place of residence first.

On arrival at the suspect's place, it is reported that Mudau was abruptly attacked by the suspect with a machete, killing him instantly. The rape victim was also attacked and she is currently being treated in hospital.

The Hawks in Limpopo are appealing to anyone who may know the whereabouts of Matakura to come forward.

