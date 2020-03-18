Checking flu symptoms to banning non-essential travel, Army takes precautions to combat COVID-19

From checking flu symptoms among soldiers on their return from leave to cancelling non-essential travel and conference, the Army on Wednesday said it has taken a series of precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus spread among the forces. It has also stopped the recruitment drives across the country, including the Service Selection Board (SSB) exams, officials said.

At some locations, they said, the Army has also placed soldiers under quarantine after their return from leave. At other locations, it is checking symptoms of flu among soldiers after resuming of work. It has also asked its personnel to avoid non-essential travel.

The Air Force too has announced postponement of the Air Force exams which was scheduled later this week. The Indian Army reported its first case of the coronavirus after a 34-year-old soldier from the Ladakh Scout regiment tested positive for the infection in Leh, army sources said on Wednesday as the total number of cases in India climbed to 147 after several states reported fresh cases of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.