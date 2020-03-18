Man held with cannabis worth lakhs in Mumbai

A 32-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly possessing 4.5 kg of charas or cannabis, which was smuggled into the city from Nepal border, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell laid a trap at LBS Road in the eastern suburb of Kurla and nabbed Sanjeet Ram, a resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, close to Nepal border, additional commissioner (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said.

The police recovered a sack containing 4.5 kg of charas, worth Rs 22.62 lakh, from the accused, he said. On interrogation, the accused revealed that he had come to Mumbai to supply the banned narcotic, the official said, adding that it might have been smuggled into the country from across the border.

A probe is underway to trace the accused's supplier in Bihar and his customers in Mumbai, the official said..

