Will ensure safe return of 50 students from Singapore: Samant

  Mumbai
  Updated: 19-03-2020 09:43 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 09:43 IST
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has assured immediate steps to ensure the safe return of 50 students from the state, who are stranded in Singapore due to unavailability of flights in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The Higher and Technical Education Minister said the matter is being pursued with the Centre through NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut.

"Will take speedy steps to help 50 students from the state who are stranded at Singapore airport for want of flight service following coronavirus outbreak," an official statement quoted the minister as saying on Wednesday. According to the statement, Samant also spoke to Tanvi Bodas, a student stranded in Singapore, over phone and assured her that the state government was making all the efforts with the Centre to bring back the students.

