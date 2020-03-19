Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second coronavirus case reported in AP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 10:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 10:10 IST
Second coronavirus case reported in AP

Amaravati, Mar 19 (PTI): The second positive case of coronavirus was on Thursday reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total to two. A person who returned to the state from England on March 15 tested positive for the deadly virus, the state Health Department has said.

"The youngster has been admitted to an isolation ward in RIMS at Ongole and his condition is stable," the department said in a release. The youngster, who left London on March 12, reached Ongole on March 15 and was admitted to the government hospital after he complained of fever, cough and cold.

His blood sample was sent to the virology lab in Tirupati where it tested positive. On March 12, another person who returned to his native Nellore from Italy was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in AP.

He is currently in isolation in the government hospital in Nellore. According to Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy, the department has said the blood sample of the first confirmed case in the state would be tested again after the end of the 14-day period and discharged.

Of the total 109 samples sent for examination, 94 tested negative. While two were positive, result of the remaining 13 was awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU's Brexit top negotiator Barnier has coronavirus

The European Unions chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am doi...

'Only critical cases should visit JIPMER in view of COVID-19'

In the wake of the spread of coronavirus, the Centrally sponsored JIPMER in Puducherry on Thursday asked only patients with critical ailments and requiring tertiary care should visit the hospital. Making this appeal through a circular, JIPM...

NCOP urged to use Parliament’s recess to educate about COVID-19

Deputy Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, has urged the National Council of Province NCOP members to use Parliaments recess to educate their constituencies about COVID-19 and how to curb the spread of the virus.Phaahla made the call as the NCOP ...

Corona outbreak: Punjab to suspend public transport from Friday midnight

The Punjab government on Thursday announced suspension of public transport services from Friday midnight, besides restricting public gatherings to less than 20, in the state, inching closer to a shutdown amid the global outbreak of coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020