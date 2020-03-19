Left Menu
Cab driver held for sending obscene video to woman

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 19-03-2020 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:05 IST
An Ola cab driver has been arrested here for allegedly sending an obscene video to a woman and using vulgar language with her, police said. The accused, Saraj Ansari (20), was arrested by the Bandra Police on Wednesday, they said.

According to police, the accused had been harassing the victim, a private firm employee, for the last three days. "In her statement, the woman said that she had booked a cab on Saturday afternoon to go to her residence in Airoli in Navi Mumbai. During the journey, the woman saw that the man was driving rashly. She asked him not to drive in a dangerous manner," a police official said.

"However, Ansari told her that he would drive the way he wants to and asked her if she wanted to continue with the journey in his cab. After some time, he started talking on his mobile phone while driving. The victim again asked him to stop doing so," the official said. Annoyed by her instructions, Ansari asked her to get down from the vehicle, police said.

The victim got down at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) after paying the bill. She then complained to Ola about the cab driver's behaviour, he added. Acting on her complaint, the company cut five days of the driver's payment. Irked by the action, Ansari called the complainant woman and started abusing her. She then blocked his number, police said.

"On Tuesday, she received an obscene video on her mobile phone from an unknown number. Suspecting it to be the handiwork of Ansari, she approached the police and complained against him. Ansari was arrested and booked under IPC sections 354 -D (stalking) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and further investigation is on, police said.

