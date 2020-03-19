Section 144 enforced in Kodagu district in Karnataka

In Karnataka, Section 144 has been enforced in the Kodagu district in wake of Coronavirus aka COVID-19. All 5-star hotels and resorts to be closed.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.

