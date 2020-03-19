Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong raises issue of call data records in RS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:00 IST
Cong raises issue of call data records in RS

Opposition Congress on Wednesday raised in Rajya Sabha the order of the telecom department seeking huge call data records in cities such as Delhi, saying it was tantamount to converting India into a surveillance state. Congress Deputy Leader in the Upper House Anand Sharma gave a notice under Rule 267 seeking adjournment of business of the day to discuss the move but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu converted it into a Zero Hour mention.

Sharma said under the new guidelines framed by the previous UPA government, after clearance from the Home Secretary, officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and above alone were authorised to seek such details from telecom operators. In addition to this, SPs are required to give a mandatory declaration to District Magistrates (DMs) about the CDRs obtained every month.

But there are no rules to permit any government office to seek call CDR on a regular monthly basis, he said. He wanted the government to place on record the Home Secretary's order giving permission for seeking CDR and which magistrate were the issue reported to.

"India is being converted into a surveillance state," he said alleging the government was seeking bulk call data records to spy on people. Responding to the issue, Law and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said with approval and cooperation of telecom operators, CDR had been sought to deal with call drop issue.

"I want to assure that there is no surveillance, no phone tapping, no call recording," he said, adding there is no invasion of privacy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus-hit Italian cruise ship docks in southern France

An Italian cruise ship that earlier in its voyage disembarked two passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus has docked in Marseille, southern France, port authorities and passengers said on Thursday. The 1,400 passengers and ...

Indonesia calls for more coronavirus testing as deaths climb

Faced by a rising death toll from coronavirus and a big jump in infections, Indonesias president on Thursday called for testing to be stepped up immediately in the worlds fourth most populous country.Less than three weeks since the country ...

Sebi relaxes compliance requirements for cos amid coronavirus outbreak; provides addl time for filing Q4 results

Easing compliance requirements amid coronavirus outbreak, regulator Sebi on Thursday gave a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual results. Besides...

Greece hands over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020

Greece on Thursday handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organisers at a ceremony held behind closed doors amid calls for the Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic. In the absence of spectators, Olympic gymnastics cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020