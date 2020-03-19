Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 dead, another critically injured in Bandra fire

One person died and another suffered injures in a fire that broke out a residential building in Bandra on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharastra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:05 IST
1 dead, another critically injured in Bandra fire
The fire has been brought under control now.. Image Credit: ANI

One person died and another suffered injures in a fire that broke out a residential building in Bandra on Thursday. The fire broke out in Sea Princess building of Bandra West early in the morning and has now been brought under control.

The deceased has been identified as a British national namely Evana Morrece and her servant has sustained 90 percent burn injuries. He is receiving treatment at K B Bhabha Hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus-hit Italian cruise ship docks in southern France

An Italian cruise ship that earlier in its voyage disembarked two passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus has docked in Marseille, southern France, port authorities and passengers said on Thursday. The 1,400 passengers and ...

Indonesia calls for more coronavirus testing as deaths climb

Faced by a rising death toll from coronavirus and a big jump in infections, Indonesias president on Thursday called for testing to be stepped up immediately in the worlds fourth most populous country.Less than three weeks since the country ...

Sebi relaxes compliance requirements for cos amid coronavirus outbreak; provides addl time for filing Q4 results

Easing compliance requirements amid coronavirus outbreak, regulator Sebi on Thursday gave a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual results. Besides...

Greece hands over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020

Greece on Thursday handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organisers at a ceremony held behind closed doors amid calls for the Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic. In the absence of spectators, Olympic gymnastics cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020