1 dead, another critically injured in Bandra fire

One person died and another suffered injures in a fire that broke out a residential building in Bandra on Thursday. The fire broke out in Sea Princess building of Bandra West early in the morning and has now been brought under control.

The deceased has been identified as a British national namely Evana Morrece and her servant has sustained 90 percent burn injuries. He is receiving treatment at K B Bhabha Hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

