Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Authorities have quarantined 78 people in Srinagar who arrived from Leh on suspicion of coronavirus infection. 2:02 p.m.

Government-owned Air India may cut salary of employees by 5 per cent amid its growing financial woes particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 2:01 p.m. The sample of a 72-year-old man, who returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago and died at a hospital in Punjab's Nawanshahr district, has tested positive for novel coronavirus, senior officials say. 1:52 p.m.

Doctor couple in Alwar, Rajasthan issued notice by health authorities for ignoring coronavirus protocol on return from abroad. 1:44 p.m.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram calls for an immediate lockdown of all towns and cities for 2-4 weeks to contain the spread of coronavirus. 1:38 p.m.

Chorus for high-speed internet grows in Jammu and Kashmir following detection of first case of coronavirus. 1:35 p.m.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) says the continued spread of Covid-19 would negatively impact the domestic auto industry in the near term since the Chinese city Wuhan -- the epicentre of the outbreak -- is a major manufacturing hub for automobile and auto parts. 1:15 p.m.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claims that all 128 COVID-19 tests it conducted on players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners in the PSL have come negative. 1:10 p.m.

The upscale Sunder Nagar market in South Delhi has been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the traders' body says. 1:04 p.m. The Delhi government orders closure of all government and private schools in the national capital for teaching and non- teaching staff till March 31 in view of coronavirus. 1:00 p.m.

UGC tells universities to postpone exams, suspend evaluation work due to coronavirus pandemic. 12:40 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in New York could reach 10,000 soon, Mayor Bill de Blasio says. 12:38 p.m.

The staffers at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be asked to 'work from home' from the next week with the sports body set to suspend majority of its operations from its headquarters in the wake of coronovirus outbreak. 11:57 a.m.

The National Conference suspends all its political activities in Kashmir in the wake of the first positive case of COVID-19 in the Valley. 11:51 a.m.

"Game of Thrones" star Indira Varma reveals that she has tested positive for coronavirus. 11:43 a.m.

Nearly 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, UN agency says. 11:18 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman, who returned from London, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case of the deadly infection in Chandigarh, official says. 10:56 a.m.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have postponed their wedding to later half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple's spokesperson announces. 10:46 a.m.

India's largest firm Reliance Industries initiates work-from-home for its staff while keeping open consumer-facing businesses of hospital, retail stores, and telecom with a minimum workforce due to COVID-19 pandemic. 10:38 a.m.

The ICSE board postpones class 10 and 12 examinations due to coronavirus threat, officials say. 10:01 a.m.

Railways cancels 84 more trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31 due to coronavirus and low occupancy, officials say. 9:56 a.m.

US President Donald Trump signs into law a sweeping multi-billion emergency aid package to help Americans mitigate the adverse economic impact of coronavirus that has killed over 8,800 people, including nearly 150 in America. 9:49 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 169 after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. 8:38 a.m.

The Indian Embassy in Washington asks the US government to mitigate the difficulties of Indian students in America in the wake of the closure of universities and educational institutions due to the coronavirus pandemic. 8:01 a.m.

China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for first time 7:34 a.m. Two US Congressmen test positive for coronavirus, as the number of deaths due to the virus crossed 150 in America with about 10,000 people infected.

2:24 a.m. Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates says countries that shut down and do testing can bounce back in weeks from coronavirus pandemic.

