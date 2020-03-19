COVID-19: Mumbai's 'Dabbawalas' to suspend services till Mar 31

The famous 'Dabbawalas' of Mumbai have decided to suspend their services from March 20 to March 31 in wake of coronavirus pandemic. "Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the people to avoid large gatherings and crowds and in accordance to his advisory, the dabbawala facility will be suspended from March 20 to March 31," Subhash Talekar, Dabbawala Association president told ANI.

"The schools in Mumbai already closed and at least 50 percent offices have been down. Thus by suspending the services our the business will not suffer much," he added. Earlier today, the number of positive cases in the State of Maharashtra rose to 49 making it the worst-hit state by COVID-19. So far, only one person was reported dead in the state.

India reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

