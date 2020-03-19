Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Mumbai's 'Dabbawalas' to suspend services till Mar 31

The famous 'Dabbawalas' of Mumbai have decided to suspend their services from March 20 to March 31 in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:54 IST
COVID-19: Mumbai's 'Dabbawalas' to suspend services till Mar 31
The Dabbawala services suspended in Mumbai till March 31. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The famous 'Dabbawalas' of Mumbai have decided to suspend their services from March 20 to March 31 in wake of coronavirus pandemic. "Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the people to avoid large gatherings and crowds and in accordance to his advisory, the dabbawala facility will be suspended from March 20 to March 31," Subhash Talekar, Dabbawala Association president told ANI.

"The schools in Mumbai already closed and at least 50 percent offices have been down. Thus by suspending the services our the business will not suffer much," he added. Earlier today, the number of positive cases in the State of Maharashtra rose to 49 making it the worst-hit state by COVID-19. So far, only one person was reported dead in the state.

India reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Road accidents down by 10 per cent after increase in fines:

The number of road accidents has gone down by an average 10 per cent after the amended Motor Vehicles Act with a steep increase in fines came into force, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. Responding to supplementary queries during Questio...

Four-day 'Butterfly Meet' held in Arunachal's Namdapha National Park

To conserve the diverse yet rare species of butterflies in Arunachal Pradesh, a four-day-long Butterfly Meet was recently held in the Namdapha National Park which is situated in the states Changlang district. During the meet, as many as 17...

Gold worth Rs 4 crore seized, 7 arrested

Gold worth Rs 4 crore has been seized with the arrest of seven people from three different spots, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI said here on Thursday. Based on specific information, two persons from the central ra...

Raj guv asks people not be scared of crona, take precautions

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday asked people not to be scared of the coronavirus outbreak but take all preventive and precautionary measures. Do not be afraid of corona. Some caution is needed. Do not go to the crowded places, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020