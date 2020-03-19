Left Menu
COVID-19: Puri Jagannath Temple to shut from Friday

The administration of Jagannath Temple in Puri has decided to close the shrine for devotees from Friday.

  Updated: 19-03-2020 14:55 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:55 IST
COVID-19: Puri Jagannath Temple to shut from Friday
Representative Image.

The administration of Jagannath Temple in Puri has decided to close the shrine for devotees from Friday. "Despite closure for the general public, rituals will be carried out as usual at the temple," Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, informed reporters.

He added that only priests and sevayats will be allowed to enter the temple premises. The decision has been taken after the state government on Wednesday issued an advisory to all religious institutions to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention norms.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of people infected by the coronavirus in the country is now 169. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

