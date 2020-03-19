Left Menu
COVID-19: Chinese goods and hardware market in Kolkata suffers huge losses

Kolkata's Chandni Market in Chandni Chowk, known as a hub of electronics goods and hardware, has been badly affected due to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:22 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata's Chandni Market in Chandni Chowk, known as a hub of electronics goods and hardware, has been badly affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. The market, which sells a variety of Chinese goods, is one of the busiest in the city.

"Amid the coronavirus outbreak, business in the market has dropped by 50 percent as the imports of goods from China have come to stop. Earlier there used to be a huge demand for the goods, but now people are scared to buy Chinese products," said Hyder Ali, a shopkeeper at Chandni Market. "Goods coming from various countries are being stopped at the ports as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. We have no other option but to clear the stocks. Moreover, a decrease in the numbers of customers has resulted in reduced demands for goods," said Noor Alam, an electronic goods seller.

According to the Ministry of Health, one positive case of coronavirus has been reported in West Bengal so far. The total number of infected people in the country climbed to 169 on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

