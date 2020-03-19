Left Menu
Coronavirus: National parks shut; board exams postponed in MP

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced the closure of all national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. In a related development, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) postponed the secondary and higher secondary school exams midway.

According to an official circular, the final exam papers, which were scheduled between March 20 and 31, have been postponed. The final examinations that started from March 2 have been postponed midway from tomorrow, MPBSE chairperson Saleena Singh said.

Meanwhile, the forest department ordered closure of all 35 national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves from March 20. All 35 parks, including wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves, will be closed till March 31, principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife) Rajesh Shrivastava said.

The state has not recorded a single positive case of coronavirus so far..

