J&K: Kin of emergency services personnel killed on duty to get Rs 20 lakh

  Updated: 19-03-2020 21:04 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council on Thursday sanctioned an ex-gratia grant of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of fire and emergency services, home guard, civil defence and disaster response force personnel killed on duty

The decision is aimed to provide financial support to the families or next of kin of the "courageous" personnel who die while performing their duty, an official spokesperson said

He said the administrative council headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu also sanctioned a payment of ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to the next of kin of three personnel of the fire and emergency services department who were killed while fighting a blaze in Talab Tillo area of Jammu on February 12.

