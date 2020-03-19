New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL143 JK-CORONAVIRUS-AIRPORT Srinagar: Over 160 students returning from Bangladesh refuse to undergo isolation Srinagar: Over 160 students, who were returning from Bangladesh amid coronavirus fear, allegedly refused to undergo isolation and created a ruckus at the airport, before they were brought under control and sent to a quarantine facility on Thursday, police said. .

DEL124 JK-CORONAVIRUS-2NDLD KASHMIR Coronavirus: Kashmir under virtual lockdown as markets shut, public transport banned in Srinagar Srinagar: Kashmir was put under virtual lockdown on Thursday as authorities scrambled through the previous night to come up with a strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus in the valley, a day after a woman with travel history to Saudi Arabia tested positive for the disease. . DEL171 PB-LD CORONAVIRUS Punjab heads to shutdown with suspended bus services, govt's public dealings, OPDs among others Chandigarh: After the death of a corona-positive patients due to a cardiac arrest, the Punjab on Thursday seemed heading to a lockdown with the government banning private and public bus services, stopping all public dealings in government offices and suspending OPD services in hospitals, among others. .

DEL149 CH-LD CORONAVIRUS 23-year-old woman first case of coronavirus in Chandigarh Chandigarh: A 23-year-old woman, who returned recently from London, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case of the deadly infection in the union territory, an official said on Thursday. . DEL121 CORONAVIRUS-PB-LD POSITIVE Sample of Punjab man who passed away tests positive for COVID-19 Chandigarh: The sample of a 70-year-old man, who returned from Germany through Italy a fortnight ago and died at a hospital in Punjab's Nawanshahr district after a severe chest pain, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, senior officials said on Thursday. .

DEL133 CORONAVIRUS-RJ-FAMILY Day after testing positive, three of Italy-returned family rushed to Jaipur's SMS Hospital Jhunjhunu: The three members of a Rajasthan family who had recently returned from Italy and tested positive for coronavirus were rushed to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Thursday. . DEL135 RJ-CORONAVIRUS-CM Coronavirus: All govt, semi-govt departments to remain closed till March 31, says Raj CM Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed shutdown of all government and semi-government departments, autonomous institutions and state corporations till March 31 in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus. .

DES21 UP-CORONAVIRUS-SAMPLE Angered by delay, man slips out of UP hospital after giving samples for coronavirus test Mathura (UP): Annoyed at the delay by health officials in taking his samples for novel coronavirus test, a 47-year-old man slipped out of a hospital in Mathura after giving his samples. . DES44 CORONAVIRUS-PB-PAK-FAMILIES Hindu, Muslim families stopped from crossing over to Pak after border sealed amid virus scare Attari (Amritsar): Mar 19 (PTI) Over 10 Hindu and Muslim families were stopping from crossing over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah check post after India sealed the border with the neighbouring country due to the coronavirus threat. .

DES45 HP-CORONAVIRUS-TOURISTS Coronavirus: Entry of tourist buses banned in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has banned entry of tourist buses in the state to check the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday. . DEL177 PB-AMARINDER-RAHUL Not interested in Cong's chief job, Rahul 'has it in him' to lead it: Amarinder Chandigarh: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made it clear that he was not interested in leaving Punjab for national politics and batted for Rahul Gandhi to lead the Congress party and revive its glory. .

DES8 UP-AKHILESH 'Corruption' reached peak in UP in 3 years; 65 farmers committed suicide in Mahoba: Akhilesh Lucknow: Claiming that "gundaraj" and "corruption" reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh in past three years, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that 65 farmers committed suicide in Mahoba due to financial problems. . DES37 PB-AMARINDER-TERROR India must take tough stance against Pak sponsored terrorism: Amarinder Chandigarh: Asking the Centre to take a tough stance against Pakistan sponsored terrorism, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday reiterated that his government will punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents..

