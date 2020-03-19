Left Menu
Number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai region goes up to 18

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:33 IST
With two new positive cases, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) jumped to 18 on Thursday, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. Dasksha Shah, deputy director of BMC's health services, said a 22-year-old woman from T-ward in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19, along with a 47-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar in adjoining Thane district.

"The woman from T-ward has returned from London on March 15 and was hospitalised on March 18," she said, adding the Ulhasnagar woman returned from Dubai on March 4 and was hospitalised on March 17. "All their close contacts will be traced and will be tested for coronavirus," said Shah.

According to the BMC, of the 18 COVID-19 positive cases, nine, including the 64-year-old man who died on March 17, are from Mumbai, while the remaining nine are from other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The region comprises Mumbai and parts of the adjoining Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

Till Wednesday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region had 16 COVID-19 cases. Shah said on March 19, a total of 106 new suspected coronavirus cases were admitted at Kasturba Hospital and Trauma care hospital.

At present, 109 people are admitted at quarantine facilities, including 96 at Seven Hills Hospital of the BMC, she said. According to the BMC, the condition of two COVID-19 patients is critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

