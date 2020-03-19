Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid coronavirus breakout, UP health minister holds press meet to talk about govt feats

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:49 IST
Amid coronavirus breakout, UP health minister holds press meet to talk about govt feats

Amid coronavirus pandemic across the country, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh on Thursday held a press conference to talk about the government's achievements in last three years and said it was a suitable time to do so. "We run a government and have completed three years. We are having programmes across the state today to showcase our achievements. This is one programme and coronavirus is a disease that we all are battling across the world. Our preparation for that is different. Police have invoked Section 144 that is their preparation. And if we all are so scared then we should all sit at our homes," he said. Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 19 positive cases of coronavirus. The conference was held at the Gautam Buddh Nagar collectorate in Greater Noida, even as four positive cases have emerged so far in the district and police on Wednesday invoked Section 144 of the CrPC to ban all mass gatherings.

All schools and colleges, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools have already been asked to stay closed in a bid to check the spread of the coronavirus, while medical experts suggested social distancing to avoid COVID-19. Asked about using social media instead of press meets to highlight the government's work, Singh said social media was inadequate and cited circulation of fake news also as an impediment.  "There is as much fake news about coronavirus on social media as there is good and useful information. Nobody knows who is sending information, is it a scientist or a layman... But being a public representative and health minister of the state, we use the press to disseminate useful information," he said "Social media is good only till a certain point but after that there comes doubt about its authenticity," Singh added, as he was flanked by Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar -- all three BJP leaders. Asked if he thought this is an appropriate time to hold conferences and talk about the government's achievements, the minister said, "It's absolutely appropriate. We have completed three years and it was a scheduled programme." PTI KIS KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2020 campaigns go digital amid fears of coronavirus spread

No more rallies. No more door-knocking. And no more in-person fundraisers, raking in dollars from dozens of millionaires at once. The coronavirus has disrupted American life, and the 2020 presidential campaign is no exception. Amid calls fo...

Oil extends gains but stays below USD 30

Oil rose further Friday after a dramatic rebound from multi-year lows but stayed below USD 30 a barrel on fears the deadly coronavirus will push the world into recession with an oversupply. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate WTI was up 3....

Olympics-IOC reviewing Games scenarios, cancellation not among them: Bach

The International Olympic Committee is considering various scenarios for the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic but cancellation is not one of them, IOC President Thomas Bach has told the New York Times. Organisers of the worlds bigg...

Centre assures protection to Andhra election commissioner: Minister

The Centre assured on Friday to provide protection to Andhra State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, who is in temporary safe shelter fearing a threat to his life. In a five-page letter to the Union home secretary, the election commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020