Bodies of hanged Nirbhaya case convicts taken out of Tihar Jail for post-mortem at DDU Hospital

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 08:41 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 08:41 IST
Bodies of hanged Nirbhaya case convicts taken out of Tihar Jail for post-mortem at DDU Hospital

The bodies of four Nirbhaya case convicts, hanged at Tihar Jail on Friday morning, were taken to DDU Hospital for post-mortem, an official said

According to the official, a panel of doctors will perform post-mortem examination on the bodies at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital later in the day

The four men -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma(26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- convicted of the gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern were hanged at 5.30 am.

