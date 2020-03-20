Maha minister 'raids' eateries operating despite closure order

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh conducted a 'raid' at a food outlet of a popular snack brand and a restaurant in the city, which were found operating despite the closure orders. He conducted the raids on Thursday, a day after the Nagpur district collector ordered the restaurants, bars, wine shops, food outlets and such establishments to remain shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Deshmukh raided Haldiram's outlet in Sadar area and Saoji Restaurant in Bajajnagar area in the city. He was accompanied by Nagpur police Commissioner and district collector. Talking to PTI later, the minister said, "During our inspection drive in the city, we raided Haldiram's outlet and Saoji Restaurant. The city police commissioner and collector were also with me. We were surprised to see these prominent outlets operating despite the closure order." "The district administration had requested the restaurants, bars, wine shops and others to remain shut in order to contain the spread of coronavirus," he said.

Deshmukh said action would taken against these two food joints under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). "This action will convey a message to others so that they follow the directives," he added. CLS NP NP

