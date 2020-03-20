Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Nagpur Jail prisoners supply masks to govt depts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:54 IST
Covid-19: Nagpur Jail prisoners supply masks to govt depts

In a bid to meet the increasing demand for masks during the coronavirus pandemic, prisoners at Maharashtra's Nagpur Central Jail have started manufacturing the essential protective gear. Prisoners working in the jail's stitching department manufacture hundreds of masks every day and these are supplied to several prisons and government departments in the state, jail superintendent Anup Kumre said.

At least 300 masks were supplied to Chandrapur district jail, while 200 were sent to Bhandara Jail and 350 will be delivered to Washim Jail soon, he said. Masks made by prisoners have also been supplied to the social justice department, Nagpur sessions court, tribal development department, family courts and several other government offices, he said.

The authorities have also taken precautionary measures in the prison premises to prevent the spread of the deadly infection, Kumre informed. "We have provided antiseptic soaps to prisoners. All our staff members wear masks and use santisers," Kumre said.

No prisoner showing symptoms of coronavirus has been admitted to the prison hospital so far, he clarified. The authorities have prepared seven barracks for suspected cases and they can also be sent to government hospitals, the senior official said.

Visits from relatives of prisoners has been suspended for the time being, he said, adding that the process to release undertrials of minor offences has been initiated. As many as 49 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi post Nirbhaya convicts' execution

Stating that Justice has prevailed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a united effort to build a nation where the focus is on womens empowerment while ensuring dignity and safety for them. The Prime Ministers message came so...

Mexico's president in no hurry to confront virus outbreak

Many countries in Latin America have taken aggressive measures to deal with the coronavirus such as closing their borders, dock and airports to foreigners, declaring states of emergencies and ordering business shutdowns. Mexico, by contrast...

Iranian leaders vow to overcome virus in new year messages

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani in separate new year messages vowed to overcome the coronavirus and increase economic growth. Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, called the new year the...

It's a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Its a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020