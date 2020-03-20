Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Masks, sanitisers worth Rs 7 lakh seized in Jalna

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jalna
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 10:22 IST
Covid-19: Masks, sanitisers worth Rs 7 lakh seized in Jalna

In a crackdown against hoarding during the coronavirus outbreak, masks and adulterated hand sanitisers worth Rs 7 lakh were seized from a shop in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Friday. In a joint operation, officials of the food supply office, Food and Drug Administration and the local crime branch raided Kalpana Emporium in New Jalna on Thursday night, crime branch chief Rajendra Singh Gour said.

As many as 730 bottles of fake hand sanitisers and 18,900 masks valued at Rs 7 lakh were recovered, he said. A case has been registered against shop owner Hastimal Bamb for allegedly hoarding these masks and sanitisers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Google dedicates doodle to scientist who discovered benefits of handwashing

With celebrities, politicians and public officials raising awareness about the right way to wash hands as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, Google on Friday dedicated its doodle to scientist Ignaz Semmelweis and handwashing. Semm...

Italian tourist dies in Jaipur hospital

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had recovered from novel coronavirus died at a private hospital in Jaipur, an official said on Friday. The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night and he passed away, SMS Medical College...

Dec 19 police firing: Magisterial probe report by Apr 23

The magisterial inquiry report into the police firing during the December 19 protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA will be submitted by April 23, Udupi deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha heading the probe has said. It was ea...

Justice has prevailed, says PM Modi post Nirbhaya convicts' execution

Stating that Justice has prevailed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a united effort to build a nation where the focus is on womens empowerment while ensuring dignity and safety for them. The Prime Ministers message came so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020