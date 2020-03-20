Missing farmer's body found in canal

A body of a farmer who was missing for the past four days was found floating in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday. Dayanand Sharma's body was found in the canal near Bhainsi village in Khatauli area on Thursday, the police said.

Sharma's family had lodged a missing complaint after he had gone outside and did not return home, according to the police. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said. PTI CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.