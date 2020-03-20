Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prohibitory orders imposed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after doctor tests positive for COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:32 IST
Prohibitory orders imposed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district from Friday onwards after a doctor at a private hospital was tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10 in the state

Markets were shut down post-noon to implement the prohibitory orders in the wake of the coronvirus threat.  It has come into my notice that there is a danger to the life of the common people and their health due to the possible spread of the coronavirus infection in the district so prohibitory orders are necessitated, Bhilwara Collector Rajendra Bhatt said in the order.  Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said a list of people who came into the contact of the doctor in the past 14 days is being prepared and massive screening has been initiated.  He said 25 samples have been taken, of which 10 have turned negative and the report of 15 is pending. As per the order, people are not allowed to come out of their homes and roam around. Business outlets and markets will remain closed

However, essential services outlets for daily use items will remain open from 7 am to 10 am and 5 am to 7 pm.  The movement of light motor vehicles, heavy vehicles, public and private buses will remain banned in the city area. Two-wheelers will be allowed only in urgent situations.  Those flouting the orders may be booked under the Rajasthan State Epidemic Disease Act, 1957, the order reads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Panama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads

Panamas Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 21, making it the first Latin American carrier to take such a drastic measure in order to weather the coronavirus crisis. Air travel in Latin Amer...

Olympics-USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expr...

At least 11 dead, 904 people infected with coronavirus in Brazil

At least 11 people have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil, up from seven on Thursday, the countrys health ministry said on Friday.Infections now number 904, the ministry said, compared with 621 the previous day. Brazil is current...

Walmart's Mexico unit pulls elderly workers from checkouts on coronavirus concerns

Grocers including Walmart de Mexico have begun bowing to pressure to pull from stores tens of thousands of elderly workers who pack bags at checkouts as concerns grow about their vulnerability to coronavirus amid panic buying nationwide. So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020