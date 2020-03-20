Prohibitory orders imposed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district from Friday onwards after a doctor at a private hospital was tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10 in the state

Markets were shut down post-noon to implement the prohibitory orders in the wake of the coronvirus threat. It has come into my notice that there is a danger to the life of the common people and their health due to the possible spread of the coronavirus infection in the district so prohibitory orders are necessitated, Bhilwara Collector Rajendra Bhatt said in the order. Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said a list of people who came into the contact of the doctor in the past 14 days is being prepared and massive screening has been initiated. He said 25 samples have been taken, of which 10 have turned negative and the report of 15 is pending. As per the order, people are not allowed to come out of their homes and roam around. Business outlets and markets will remain closed

However, essential services outlets for daily use items will remain open from 7 am to 10 am and 5 am to 7 pm. The movement of light motor vehicles, heavy vehicles, public and private buses will remain banned in the city area. Two-wheelers will be allowed only in urgent situations. Those flouting the orders may be booked under the Rajasthan State Epidemic Disease Act, 1957, the order reads.

