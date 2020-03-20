Jaipur metro to suspend services on March 22 amid coronavirus threat: Report

Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced that it will be suspending services on Sunday, March 22 in wake of growing coronavirus outbreak, according to ANI.

The Indian government has also announced a Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

Rajasthan: Metro rail services in Jaipur shut till March 22, in the wake of #CoronaVirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/bsKLUD0tyK — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, an Italian man, who had recovered from COVID-19 and was free of virus since March 14, died due to heart failure at Fortis Hospital in Jaipur.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, according to the Union Health Ministry said.

Further details are awaited.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.