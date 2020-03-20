Left Menu
Single male parents to get child care leave in Railways from April: Goyal

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:40 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:29 IST
The Railways will implement the government's policy of providing leave to single male parents from April this year in order to promote gender justice and equality. Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said as per the government's policy single male railway employees can get two years' leave to take care of their minor children.

"We have decided that single male railway servant can avail leave under the scheme from April onwards," he told the House. "The Railways provides child care leave to women employees to take care of their minor children at birth or up to 18 years of age," he said.

He said parents can avail leave of one year with full pay and another year with 80 per cent pay under the scheme. The Central government had on December 11, 2018 taken the decision to allow single male parents to avail of child care leave and Railways is implementing this from April this year, the minister informed the members.

