Hoarding of masks, sanitisers: Pondy CM warns medical shops

Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday warned medical shopownersin the Union Territory of criminal action if they indulged in hoarding masks and sanitisers needed to combat the spread of COVID-19. Talking to reporters here, he said flying squads would be paying surprise visits to medical shops and take on-the- spot action if the shopkeepers indulge in hoarding and profiteering.

The Chief Minister said a close watch was being maintained on those who had returned to Puducherry and outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam from abroad. He said workers of ASHA scheme would collect details through door-to-door visits of those who had come back from foreign countries.

The senior Congress leader said the managements of churches, mosques and temples here had announced restrictions in allowing the devotees and pilgrims to the shrines. He said some temples were closed until further orders to avoid mass gathering.

The Chief Minister said a shift system would be adopted for government staff in all departments except the Health and Revenue departments to avoid large gathering at the offices. He said he had had a video conferencewith the Prime Minister.

Narayanasamy said he has appealed to the people to observe `janata curfew` to contain spread of the infection by staying indoors on March 22..

