Ganja worth Rs 24 lakh seized, 7 inter-state smugglers held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karimnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:53 IST
Ganja worth Rs 24 lakh seized, 7 inter-state smugglers held Karimnagar (Telangana), Mar 20(PTI): Seven inter-state drug smugglers have been arrested and 160 kgs of ganja seized from them, police said on Friday. Three cars in Adilabad town were stopped on suspicion and the 160 kgs of the narcotic packed in 80 bundles were seized from the vehicles, the police said.

The worth of the ganja is Rs 24 lakhs, they said. The narcotic was being tranported from Andhra Pradesh via Telangana to Maharashtra, Haryana and Utter Pradesh by road, the police said.

Besides the drug and the cars, Rs 2 lakh in cash was seized from the arrested, they said..

