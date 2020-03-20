Kochi Naval base intensifies war against COVID-19

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) of the Indian Navy has intensified its war against the novel coronavirus to prevent any community transmission and implement the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to shift from prevention to control the spread of deadly virus, a defence spokesman said here on Friday. The naval base in Kochi, INS Venduruthy and INS Dromacharya at Fort Kochi have initiated a slew of measures to ensure community hygiene measures such as social distancing and avoiding unnecessary movements in and out of naval base, he said in a release here.

All the departments at the base have shifted to 50 per cent staffing, including industrial departments such as Naval Ship Repair YardandNaval aircraft yard which have a large number of civilian employees. Movement of the uniformed and civilian personnel have been restricted to bare minimum, he said.

All civil construction and other works on the naval premises have been curtailed to those immediately required. Long-term projects have been indefinitely suspended, the spokesman said.

All eateries, including canteens, have been closed till further orders, he said. The measures have been intendedly also to avoid unnecessaryand large gathering of people at the naval base entrance which would be contrary to the social distancing requirements.

Strict scanning and assessment of mandatory and unavoidable visitors and workers as also staff - both service and civilian- have been put in place. The entry of required work force is being done in staggered timings and with multiple scanners so as to avoid inconvenience to the personnel and prevent crowding while ensuring necessary scanning and distance protocol.

All personnel are requested to avoid coming to the naval base unless specifically called/on duty or absolutely unavoidable, the spokesman said. Those who are not detailed for work or have been asked to stay away are advised to cooperate and avoid confusion at the gate, he added.

PTI TGB NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.