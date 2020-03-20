Coronavirus: Share autos, cabs banned in Thane
A ban has been imposed on share autorickshaws, taxis and aggregator cabs in Thane district to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, District Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday. However, people hailing public transport vehicles individually will be allowed to do so, he added.
He said 467 people in the district who had travelled abroad are under home quarantine, while it has eight Covid-19 cases, comprising three each in Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, and one each in Thane and Ulhasnagar. All eight are undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. he said.
"Shops, except those selling essential items, will remain shut, while takeaway food joints will be allowed to function," he said. He asked people to observe Janta curfew announced for Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
