Janta Curfew: Noida Metro won't run on March 22, says NMRC
The Noida-Greater Noida Metro will not operate on March 22 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'Janta Curfew' to check the spread of coronavirus, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation said on Friday. The NMRC said it will also suspend its bus service in the city on Sunday.
"The NMRC has decided not to run its metro train and city bus services on Sunday -- March 22," an official release said. The NMRC, which manages and operates the Aqua Line, said it was regularly cleaning and sanitising its premises and metro coaches in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, panic-buying was reported from various places in the city with people stocking up on groceries, vegetables and dairy items and many queuing up at pharmacies, a day after PM Modi cautioned against doing so. Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Modi had on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday.
In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus. He said the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this. The prime minister had also asked people to avoid "panic-buying". He said essential things, including medicines, should not be hoarded, adding his government is working to ensure their supply.
So far four people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Noida, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 23 such cases, including a foreigner, according to officials..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida Metro Rail Corporation
- Narendra Modi
- Noida
- Aqua Line
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Over 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have helped people save between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Our policies are clear, fundamentals strong : Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Country needs person with good intent at heart, not good content in speech: Ajay Maken to PTI while taking dig at PM Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi government has worked for women empowerment: G Kishan Reddy
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.