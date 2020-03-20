Left Menu
Development News Edition

Janta Curfew: Noida Metro won't run on March 22, says NMRC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:22 IST
Janta Curfew: Noida Metro won't run on March 22, says NMRC

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro will not operate on March 22 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'Janta Curfew' to check the spread of coronavirus, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation said on Friday. The NMRC said it will also suspend its bus service in the city on Sunday.

"The NMRC has decided not to run its metro train and city bus services on Sunday -- March 22," an official release said. The NMRC, which manages and operates the Aqua Line, said it was regularly cleaning and sanitising its premises and metro coaches in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, panic-buying was reported from various places in the city with people stocking up on groceries, vegetables and dairy items and many queuing up at pharmacies, a day after PM Modi cautioned against doing so. Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Modi had on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday.

In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus. He said the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this. The prime minister had also asked people to avoid "panic-buying". He said essential things, including medicines, should not be hoarded, adding his government is working to ensure their supply.

So far four people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Noida, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 23 such cases, including a foreigner, according to officials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...

Macron's popularity jumps as French approve of coronavirus response

French President Emmanuel Macrons popularity rating jumped to a more than two-year high, according to an opinion poll published on Friday, showing his handling of the coronavirus crisis was being given a big vote of confidence. Some 51 of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020